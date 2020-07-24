Joseph Giordano
Livonia - Joseph Giordano of Livonia, passed away Monday July 13, 2020. He was 90 years old.
A celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Harry J Will Funeral Home located at 37000 Six Mile Rd, Livonia, Mi 48152 on August 8, 2020 at 10:30am, family and friends may gather until 1:00pm.
Joseph was born in Carbondale, PA to Joseph and Theresa Giordano on August 20, 1929. Joseph married Rosalie on March 31, 1951 in Detroit, Mi. Joe graduated from the University of Detroit with a degree in Accounting. He also served in the Army during the Korean War and became a Staff Sargent. Joe was employed at Ford Motor Company for over 40 years.
Beloved Husband for 69 years to Rosalie. Dear Father of Lori (Andrew), Judy (Brian), Rena, Mark (janet) and Teri. Loving Grandfather of Eric (Michele), Brianna (William), Alyssa, Joshua (Chelsea) and Nicole. Great-Grandfather of Issac, Ethan, Celina and William.
The family would appreciate donations to the American Heart Association
as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.