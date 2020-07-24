1/1
Joseph Giordano
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Giordano

Livonia - Joseph Giordano of Livonia, passed away Monday July 13, 2020. He was 90 years old.

A celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Harry J Will Funeral Home located at 37000 Six Mile Rd, Livonia, Mi 48152 on August 8, 2020 at 10:30am, family and friends may gather until 1:00pm.

Joseph was born in Carbondale, PA to Joseph and Theresa Giordano on August 20, 1929. Joseph married Rosalie on March 31, 1951 in Detroit, Mi. Joe graduated from the University of Detroit with a degree in Accounting. He also served in the Army during the Korean War and became a Staff Sargent. Joe was employed at Ford Motor Company for over 40 years.

Beloved Husband for 69 years to Rosalie. Dear Father of Lori (Andrew), Judy (Brian), Rena, Mark (janet) and Teri. Loving Grandfather of Eric (Michele), Brianna (William), Alyssa, Joshua (Chelsea) and Nicole. Great-Grandfather of Issac, Ethan, Celina and William.

The family would appreciate donations to the American Heart Association as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
7345913700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved