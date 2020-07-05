Joseph Otto SellingerJoseph Otto Sellinger, beloved, dearest son of Michael and Lisa Sellinger; cherished younger brother to Gina, died July 2, 2020 from an accidental overdose. He struggled with the disease of addiction for years, always hopeful that he would one day overcome. Joe was born January 14, 1994 in Southfield and grew up in Livonia, MI.Joseph leaves behind the love of many - his parents, sister, his grandmother and dearest Aunts, Uncles, Cousins. He touched everyone he encountered with his bright spirit and endearing crooked smile. His countless friends in the recovery communities he was a part of are all woven into the fabric of his beautiful life. He will be so deeply missed.Services for Joe will be at Nie Funeral Home, Liberty Road Chapel-3767 W. Liberty Road, Ann Arbor, on July 8, 2020. Visitation from 11-2; a private ceremony at 2, family only. Joseph would want hope and love to be his legacy, for us to not judge and to pray for the addicts who suffer so deeply.Memorial contributions in Joe's honor can be made to Dawn Farm, 6633 Stony Creek Road, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 or Home of New Vision, 3115 Professional Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.