Joseph Otto Sellinger
Joseph Otto Sellinger

Joseph Otto Sellinger, beloved, dearest son of Michael and Lisa Sellinger; cherished younger brother to Gina, died July 2, 2020 from an accidental overdose. He struggled with the disease of addiction for years, always hopeful that he would one day overcome. Joe was born January 14, 1994 in Southfield and grew up in Livonia, MI.

Joseph leaves behind the love of many - his parents, sister, his grandmother and dearest Aunts, Uncles, Cousins. He touched everyone he encountered with his bright spirit and endearing crooked smile. His countless friends in the recovery communities he was a part of are all woven into the fabric of his beautiful life. He will be so deeply missed.

Services for Joe will be at Nie Funeral Home, Liberty Road Chapel-3767 W. Liberty Road, Ann Arbor, on July 8, 2020. Visitation from 11-2; a private ceremony at 2, family only. Joseph would want hope and love to be his legacy, for us to not judge and to pray for the addicts who suffer so deeply.

Memorial contributions in Joe's honor can be made to Dawn Farm, 6633 Stony Creek Road, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 or Home of New Vision, 3115 Professional Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.






Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Jul. 5 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Nie Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc
JUL
8
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Nie Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc
Funeral services provided by
Nie Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc
3767 W Liberty Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 302-1000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
July 6, 2020
Mike, Lisa, & Gina,
Condolences for your loss. Your family has been part of my family for so many years. Your are in our hearts and prayers.
Benaskes
Steve & Heather Benaske
Coworker
July 5, 2020
Miguelito,
I never had a chance to meet Joe, but he looks like you.
May the Good Lord rest his soul.
Condolences from your cousin,
Eduardo Hernan Arostegui
Eduardo Hernan Arostegui
Family
July 5, 2020
Michael, Lisa and Gina. Receive our condolences. I am really sorry because we had the chance to meet Joe time ago in Nicaragua when you visited us and our grandma was still alive. Alejandro, Vivien, Desmond and Lía Oliver.
Alejandro J. Oliver
Family
July 4, 2020
July 4, 2020
