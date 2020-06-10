Joyce Vestrand
Joyce Vestrand age 87, formerly of Livonia, Michigan passed away early Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Waltonwood Nursing Home in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Joyce was born in Detroit on Sunday, December 11, 1932 to William and Mildred (McCreadie) Nicholas. She was the first-born Nicholas grandchild and always the favorite of her immigrant Cornish grandparents, who had been driven in the late 1920's from Iron Range mining in Ely, Minnesota by cold and tragedy to the promise of new opportunities provided by a bustling Detroit economy. Their new opportunity came after a struggle for depression era employment, which included shining shoes, and involved a sympathetic Burroughs Adding Machine Company hiring official— a British expatriate who, like her grandfather, had also served in the British army during World War I (Her grandfather had served in the Duke of Cornwall's Light Infantry and the Devonshire Regiment). The opportunity turned into lifelong employment for her grandfather and father, and found her father his wife through a work friendship with Al McCreadie—who was from the small coal mining town of Madera, Pennsylvania. This was beginning of an extended family of Nicholas/McCreadie relatives, that formed the nurturing environment in and around Berkley Michigan that Joyce grew up in.
Joyce graduated from Berkley High School in 1951 and, with a strong independent spirit, she soon wanted to be out of her parents' house. Her parents had approved of a boyfriend they thought would be the right husband for her, but she had a much more exciting and handsome guy in mind. In her words, "My parents wanted me to marry Richie Cunningham, but I was interested in the Fonz". She did marry the exciting guy from Royal Oak, Thomas W. Vestrand, and it led to a happy marriage that lasted a lifetime.
Shortly after they were married, Tom enlisted in the Navy and she followed him to his deployment at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida. There, while her husband was out on long airborne radar surveillance patrols, she learned her first real-world lessons in self-reliance. Pregnant with her first child, Joyce went into labor while Tom was in the air on a patrol so she took herself over to the hospital on the base. But the staff was focused on trying to save the lives of two young Naval Aviators that had crashed that night, so Joyce had to deliver her first child pretty much unassisted. This, and hunkering down by herself with an infant two weeks later during Hurricane Florence, inoculated her against the snowbird attractions of Florida, and even with trial winter stints in Sun City, Arizona, she could not see herself living anywhere but in the Detroit area.
After Tom's enlisted term finished, Joyce and he returned to the Detroit Area. Tom had been accepted by Michigan State and planned to pursue an engineering degree, but they could not raise the funds needed to support his matriculation. Tom started a 36-year long career at Burroughs Corporation but together they made higher education a family goal.
In the early 1960s, Joyce was a full-time homemaker with three young children, but her dream of higher education was not forgotten. She decided to go back to school part time in order to pursue an undergraduate degree. She started slowly at first, taking classes at Schoolcraft College, followed by commuting to Eastern Michigan University, and after about seven years of jointly being a wife, homemaker and student, she received a bachelor's degree with honors in Elementary Education. During those years, the sophistication of the family meals suffered—the family ate lots of Swanson "TV dinners" and easy to make casseroles—but she did master one entree— Spaghetti and Meatballs. The whole family agreed, including the family dog, Pete, a scruffy miniature poodle whose white face would often be stained spaghetti-sauce red as he devoured the leftovers.
After graduation, Joyce started a career as an elementary school teacher in the North Dearborn Heights School District. One of her greatest passions in life was helping children learn to read. To upgrade her skills, she returned to Eastern Michigan University to earn a Master's Degree in Education with a joint focus on Reading and Special Education. She then became a Special Education teacher in North Dearborn Heights and later in the Crestwood School District. In the midst of the shifting wars between the two main philosophies for teaching children to read, Whole Language and Phonics, she steadfastly championed a practical method that tailored the approach to the individual student.
After Tom's early death at 58 years old, she never remarried but continued to be a dedicated teacher of, and advocate for, children, especially girls that were struggling with learning to read. An avid reader herself and a lover of mystery stories, during this final phase of her career, she very much identified with the demeanor and approach of Agatha Christie's spinster detective, Miss Marple. Her teaching efforts did make a difference. Several times, many years after she retired, former students, now adults, recognized her in the grocery store or at a shopping mall and stopped her to thank her for helping them learn to read. We, her family, also thank her for all that she did to help make us who we are.
She was the loving mother of W. Thomas (Laura Casswell) Vestrand, David (Cathy) Vestrand, and Julie (Michael) Ducey; the cherished grandmother of Colin (Aimee) Vestrand, Neil (Blair) Vestrand, Annika Vestrand, Maxwell Vestrand, Claire Vestrand, Emily Ducey, and M. Thomas Ducey; the dear great-grandmother of Theodore Thomas Vestrand; and the caring sister of William R. Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Mildred Nicholas, her husband Thomas W. Vestrand, and her sister Patsy Boullosa.
As she wished, Joyce was laid to rest at Roseland Park Cemetery in Royal Oak next to her husband Tom and near her father, mother and her immigrant Cornish grandparents. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider contributing to Joyce's Favorite charity—Reading is Fundamental (https://www.rif.org).
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.