1/1
Judith Ann Hayward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann Hayward

Judith Ann Hayward ("Judy") of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan died on Wednesday, August 5 at the age of 86. A lifelong resident of Michigan, she grew up in Royal Oak, the daughter of Dr. Arthur J. Seaborn and Margaret Seaborn. Judy was a graduate of Royal Oak High School and The University of Michigan. In 1955 she met John G. Hayward ("Jack"), the love of her life, and they were married in December, 1956, and for the next 59 years. Jack and Judy raised three children together, and were happiest at their cottage on Walloon Lake, or spending time traveling. Travel was one of Judy's passions, and she and Jack visited numerous countries over the years. Not only did she love planning trips for her family but also for others while she worked as a part time travel agent for 23 years. Judy was a past President of the Junior Friendly League, past President of Lone Pine Road Estates, and chair of many committees at the Village Club. She served on the Board of Directors of the Village Club for a number of years both as Secretary and as First Vice President. Through these organizations she met some of her closest lifelong friends, whom she cherished. Judy was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak, the Birmingham Athletic Club, the Village Club, and the Walloon Lake Country Club. As well as being an inveterate traveler, she was an avid bridge player, golfer, and tennis player. Mostly, Judy was a wonderful mother to her children and wife to her husband. Her family was what she was most passionate about. Judy is survived by her children Doug Hayward, of San Francisco, California, Anne Hammond (Ed), of Beverly Hills, Michigan, and Julie Armstrong (Jim) of Richmond, Virginia; her grandchildren Emily Hammond Olson (Chad), John Hammond, Sarah Hammond, Jack Armstrong and Caroline Armstrong; her sister Jeanne Gaub of Ft. Myers, Florida; and one great granddaughter Charlotte Olson. Thanks to Cedarbrook Senior Living/Bloomfield for the wonderful care their staff provided Judy these last few years. There will be a private family burial, and at a later date, a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Village Club Foundation, 190 E. Long Lake Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304. A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 248-549-0500.

Please sign Tribute Wall at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 7 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved