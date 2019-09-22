|
|
June Mihos Nicol McCombs
Leesburg, FL - June Mihos Nicol McCombs, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 in Leesburg, FL.
June was born July 9, 1926 and spent her childhood in the metro Detroit area. Upon her marriage and move to Plymouth MI, June was a homemaker, school and civic volunteer, and spent several years employed with the City of Plymouth and in Westland MI as a housing specialist.
In 1989, June married Melvin McCombs and upon their retirement moved to Leesburg where they enjoyed time spent with family and friends. June was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Eustis, the Mid-Florida Lakes Boat Club, and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #330, among other volunteer organizations and spent many happy times on the bowling lanes.
June is survived by her loving husband of 30 years and her children Lisa June Nicol (Bill Pryor), Steven Nicol (Lisa), Martha Nicol Hejka (Tony), Laura McCombs Coblentz (Elvin), and Michael McCombs (Karen). She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
June will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell FL after a memorial service at Mid-Florida Lakes on October 27, 2019.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019