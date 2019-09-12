|
|
Karen K. Dunnabeck
Northville - Age 75, longtime resident of Northville, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. She was born on August 9, 1944 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughter of Kenneth and Dorothea (nee Freeman) Willits. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Class of 1962. Karen was united in marriage to Joseph F. Dunnabeck on February 26, 1966; they spent 53 loving years together as husband and wife.
Karen was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church since moving to the area in 1971. She served on the OLV Christian Education Committee for many years. Karen volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader for Troop 573 and oversaw other troops in the area. She was a devoted homemaker and took wonderful care of her family. Karen enjoyed gardening, both flower and vegetable. Her beautiful flower gardens of perennials, annuals, and Spanish moss attracted many hummingbirds and butterflies to her yard. She and her family raised up to 100 chickens per year, including fryers, roasters, and laying hens. Karen was a talented cake decorator and enjoyed creating special occasion cakes for family and friends. As a teenager she was very active in dance competitions and demonstrations. She once won a teenage dance contest in Iowa on something similar to American Bandstand. Karen loved to attend all types of sporting events, including baseball, hockey, skateboarding, and the rodeo. Also known as Casey, she had a dry sense of humor and could tell a great joke.
Karen is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph F. Dunnabeck; her daughters, Sherri Lea (Mitch) Crossley, Janet Marie Dunnabeck, Patricia Lynn Dunnabeck, and Donna Sue (Bernie) Brossan; her grandchildren, Brandi (Kevin), Brittany, Joe, Gabby Maschke, Dalton, Carol, Gavin, and Jolene; her great-grandchildren, Willow, Chesnie, and Lyric; her sister-in-law, Patsy Dunnabeck; and many, many, many nieces and nephews and their extended families. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Roger Willits; her sister-in-law, Kathy Dunnabeck; her brothers-in-law, John Hooker, Thomas Dunnabeck, and Bruce White; her niece, Kristina Hooker; her father-in-law, Joe Dunnabeck; and her mother-in-law, Mary Dunnabeck.
Visitation was held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Casterline Funeral Home in Northville. The Funeral Mass was held Monday, September 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Dr., Northville. Mrs. Dunnabeck will be laid to rest at South Lyon Cemetery in South Lyon, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to St. Paul of the Cross Passionist Retreat Center, 23333 Schoolcraft, Detroit, MI 48223.
Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Sept. 12, 2019