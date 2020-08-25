1/1
Karen Wagner
Karen Wagner

Plymouth - Karen Wagner, 73, of Plymouth, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, after losing her long battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Daughter of John and Lillian David's of Salem, Michigan, she was born in Detroit, Michigan, on February 10, 1947.

Karen lived in Plymouth, Michigan, with her husband, Michael Wagner, until they retired and moved to Calumet in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. They built their dream home on Lake Superior, where they spent their honeymoon 45 years ago. In 2018, they moved to Cornville, Arizona, in hopes of improving Karen's health.

Karen's interests were many; she adored all animals, and loved to cook, garden, travel, go antiquing, decorate her home, and partake in any arts and crafts with her friends. But most of all, she loved spending time with her husband and daughter.

Karen is survived by her husband, Michael Wagner, Cornville, AZ, and daughter, Melissa Wagner, of Brooklyn, NY.

Instead of flowers, please consider donating to the IPF Foundation: https://ipffoundation.org/




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
or

