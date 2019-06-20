Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sabina Catholic Church
25605 Ann Arbor Trail
Livonia - age 77, June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John E. Loving mother of Renee (John Williams), John (Janice), Christopher (Rebecca) and the late Denise. Cherished grandmother of Max, Paige, John, Madeline, Alexandra, Mark, Dylan, and Chloe. Sister of Robert (Joan) Pierson, David (Faye) Pierson, Kathy (Ron) Tupa, Paul (Darlene) Pierson, Merrie Kelly, Deborah Pierson, Barbara (Tim) Dunn and Machille Goss. Visitation Thursday 4-8pm with a 6pm Rosary Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. In state Friday 10:30 AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service at St. Sabina Catholic Church, 25605 Ann Arbor Trail (between Inkster & Telegraph). Memorials suggested to Marywood Nursing Care Center. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from June 20 to June 23, 2019
