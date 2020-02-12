|
Katherine Jeanne Harris
Katherine Jeanne Harris, 51, passed away February 5, 2020 in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Devoted mother of Rhys Alpha Lacock, loving daughter of Margaret Carol (nee Anthony) and Donald Eugene Harris, sister to Jody Susanne Harris, Anne Elizabeth Nolan (Robert), Donald E. Harris Jr. (Denise), aunt to two nieces and six nephews. Preceded in death by sister M. Julie Clark. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University, and in December 2019 graduated from Radford University with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropological Sciences with Distinction. There will be no funeral service. Donations can be made to the or donations to her son, via GoFundMe, organizer Jody Harris.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2020