Kathleen "Kay" Koch
Kansas City, MO - Kathleen "Kay" Koch (née Oker) died in her home on December 27, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. She was 80.
Mrs. Koch was born on December 1, 1939, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to William and Margaret Oker. She married Douglass V. "Doug" Koch on December 17, 1966, in San Diego, California. They lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, for several years, where their two daughters were born, before moving to Michigan, where they stayed for 47 years, when they moved to Kansas City to be closer to their youngest daughter.
Mrs. Koch earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara and two Master's degrees from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti. She taught elementary school for more than 30 years, specializing in special education and reading. She spent most of her career in the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools, from which she retired in 2000.
Mrs. Koch was active in the Plymouth-Canton Branch of the American Association of University Women and the Gamma Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, the professional society for women educators. She volunteered at the Plymouth District Library and Resurrection Parish in Canton. She was an avid rose gardener and world traveler.
Mrs. Koch is survived by her husband; her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia "Pat" and William "Bill" VanCleve of Carlsbad, California; her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and William "Butch" Butscher III of LaVerne, California; her daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Matthew Cenzer of Alexandria, Virginia, and her daughter and son-in-law, Katherine "Katie" and Richard "Rich" Cane of Kansas City, Missouri.
A private funeral in Kansas City was held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Association of University Women (https://www.aauw.org).
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020