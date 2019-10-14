|
Kay A. Fisher
South Lyon - Kay A. Fisher, age 77, a lifelong resident of South Lyon, passed away on October 13, 2019. She was born on May 31, 1942 at home in South Lyon; daughter of Raymond and Isla (nee Wooster) Braun. Kay was united in marriage to Jon G. Fisher on February 23, 1963; devoted to each other for over 56 years.
Kay graduated from South Lyon High School; Class of 1960. She was a Medical Assistant with Providence Medical Center in downtown South Lyon for 20 years; she retired in 2005. Kay was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of South Lyon where she served as an Elder and a Deacon.
She was an avid reader. She loved her collection of dolls and had stunning dollhouses. Kay used her creative touch to decorate the dollhouses for the holidays. She was a fun and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by her husband Jon; her daughter Lynn (Todd) Stratton; her sister Arlene (Warner) Krause; her grandsons, Kyle (Milissa) Stratton and Trevor Stratton; and her great grandchildren, Caleb and KayLynn. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Neil Braun.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11am with visitation beginning at 10am at the First Presbyterian Church, 205 East Lake Street, South Lyon, MI 48178. The family would appreciate memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Church of South Lyon.
Arrangements entrusted to Frazer Cremations and Funerals of South Lyon. Please share condolences at frazerfunerals.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019