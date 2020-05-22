|
|
Kayleen J. Hartman
Northville - Kayleen J. Hartman, age 81 of Northville, passed away on May 17, 2020. She was born in Green Springs, Ohio on October 5, 1938; daughter of Wilbur and Gladine (nee Knappenberg) Bell.
Kay graduated from Green Springs High School, class of 1956. She continued her education at Bowling Green State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree and was a dedicated member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Kay was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Hartman on November 24, 1962; spending over 55 years devoted to each other until his death in 2017.
After graduation from BGSU, Kay began teaching physical education at the middle school level in the greater Cleveland area. She taught for a few years before choosing to stay home to raise her children. While her children were in school, she was active in the PTA. She was an enthusiastic fan during her children's competitive sports games and loved to watch them play. Kay was a fantastic cook and baker; her family will miss her homemade goulash, mac-n-cheese, and chocolate chip cookies. She loved animals and cared for and adopted many stray animals throughout her lifetime.
Kay was a sports fanatic and would often be found glued to the television during March Madness or during any college or pro football playoff games. Recently, she enjoyed the challenge of genealogy research and was able to follow her lineage to the early 1700's in Scotland. Kay was an amazing wife, mom, sister, and grandma. She put everyone else's needs before her own and was very generous. Kay shared so much unconditional love with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Laurie (Bob) Wasko, Doug (Amy) Hartman, and Jeff Hartman; her sister Sharon (Henry) Johnson; and her grandchildren, Caitlin and Erin Wasko and Sara, Jenny, and Grant Hartman. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, 3100 Cherry Hill Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from May 22 to May 28, 2020