Kellie Ann Wooton
Milford - Kellie Ann Wooton, a lifelong resident of Milford, died at her home on July 27, 2019 at the age of 63.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mary Wooton, and her brother, Paul.
She leaves her companion, John Robinson and his family; her sisters, Pamela (David) Heinowski and Shari (Christopher) Shepard; nephews and nieces, Scott (Danielle) Heinowski, Michael (Colleen) Heinowski, Megan Heinowski, Travis Shepard, Bradley (fiance Haley Royer) Shepard, Haley Shepard and many dear friends.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 1, from 5-8PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 2, at 11AM with The Rev. Doug McMunn officiating. Friends may gather on Friday from 10AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Milford United Methodist Church or to World Vision.
For further information please phone 2480684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Aug. 1, 2019