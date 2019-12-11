Services
Kempf ("Kem") Hogan

Kempf ("Kem") Hogan

- - passed away November 27, 2019. At 80 years old, he was predeceased by his parents R.G. and Helen M. Hogan of Birmingham, Michigan. Kem is survived by a brother, James Patrick Hogan, who resides in Richmond, Virginia, and ten cousins. Kem was a lifelong member of the Birmingham community. A graduate of Seaholm High School, he was valedictorian of his class. He then attended the University of Michigan and received a B.A., M.B.A. and J.D. all with high honors. He joined the law firm of Butzel Long of Detroit and retired a distinguished partner. Kem's passion, which filled the years until his death, was collecting and selling art and he believed that inspiration could be found anywhere. Kem often remarked that "the cream rises to the top" and his collections of both high art and folk art reflected this. After cremation, his remains will be placed at White Chapel in Troy, Michigan. Service and burial will be private. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
