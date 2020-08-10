1/1
Kurt W. Sielaff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kurt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kurt W. Sielaff

Kurt W. Sielaff, follower and servant of Jesus the Christ, age 69, passed away somewhat unexpectedly on August 4, 2020 due to complications from congestive heart failure. Firefighter, paramedic, hard-worker. A man who looked forward to heaven with great anticipation. He is survived by his spouse Jean, sons Jason, Kevin, and David, grandsons Connor, Lucas, Trevor, and Tyler, nephew Rob, grandniece Elizabeth, and many others. Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons, 600 E. Main St., Brighton, MI 48116, 1-2 pm on Saturday, August 15, followed by an outdoor service that same day at Herbst Rd Cemetery, 6901 Herbst Rd., Brighton, MI 48114, 2:30-3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, his family requests monetary donations, which will be split 75% / 25% between the Glorious Freedom Mission, a ministry that Kurt loved wholeheartedly, and defraying funeral service costs. Donations may be made here: http://paypal.me/pools/c/8rvcyvEXWf




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-2905
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved