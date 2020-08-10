Kurt W. Sielaff
Kurt W. Sielaff, follower and servant of Jesus the Christ, age 69, passed away somewhat unexpectedly on August 4, 2020 due to complications from congestive heart failure. Firefighter, paramedic, hard-worker. A man who looked forward to heaven with great anticipation. He is survived by his spouse Jean, sons Jason, Kevin, and David, grandsons Connor, Lucas, Trevor, and Tyler, nephew Rob, grandniece Elizabeth, and many others. Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons, 600 E. Main St., Brighton, MI 48116, 1-2 pm on Saturday, August 15, followed by an outdoor service that same day at Herbst Rd Cemetery, 6901 Herbst Rd., Brighton, MI 48114, 2:30-3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, his family requests monetary donations, which will be split 75% / 25% between the Glorious Freedom Mission, a ministry that Kurt loved wholeheartedly, and defraying funeral service costs. Donations may be made here: http://paypal.me/pools/c/8rvcyvEXWf