Larry Matson



Milford - Larry Matson, a long time resident of Milford, passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 81 years old.



Larry R. Matson was born in Detroit to parents Raymond and Louise (Gusela) Matson. His family attended Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church. He grew up attending Detroit Public Schools, lettering in diving, tennis and swimming at Eastern High School, from which he graduated in 1957. His positive experience in Detroit schools inspired him to study education at Alma College.



He met his wife, Jeannie, at her church while he was performing with the Alma College A Cappella Choir. They married in 1961 at Calvin Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Alma soon after, with majors in Social Studies and English and minors in Psychology and Education. He went on to teach at Holly High School in Holly, MI as well as Anderson Jr. High School and Berkeley High School in Berkeley, MI.



He moved his wife and three children to Milford in 1969 and remained there, becoming an active member of the Milford Presbyterian Church, serving as an usher and an elder. He was a member of the Milford Masonic Lodge #165 F. & A.M. for fifty years where he was a past master and a Royal Arch Mason. He was also proud to have become a sworn Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy assigned to the mounted division, taking part in many special enforcement activities on horseback.



He believed strongly in hard work, faith, commitment, family, and community. In retirement, he enjoyed driving his van around the country to see his children and grandchildren, whom he loved very much and of whom he was very proud. In his last years after his wife, Jeannie, passed away, he continued to serve his church, his lodge, his family, his friends, and he played a mean game of bridge.



He is missed and survived by his children, Kevin (Cindy) Matson; Lyric (John) Owen; Galen Matson; grandchildren, Alex Matson, Jordan Matson, Josh Matson, Grace Owen, Tyler Matson, and John Owen. Larry is also survived by many close friends and extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Louise Matson, and his wife, Jeannie.



A Memorial Service will be held at the Milford Central Park pavilion on July 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. If possible bring lawn chairs in case of crowding at the tables, and an umbrella in case of rain.



Memorials may be made to the Milford Presbyterian Church or the Milford Masonic Lodge #165.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store