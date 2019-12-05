|
Laura Hammons
Decatur, AL - Laura Bingham Hammons, 92, passed away Friday November 22, 2019 at Riverside Senior Living in Decatur, Alabama. Laura was born May 22, 1927 in Farmdale, Ohio to Glenn and Cora Bingham and grew up on her parents' dairy farm during the depression, graduating from Kent State University with a BS in 1949.
Laura worked as a Dietitian at Stouffer restaurants in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Chicago before coming to Detroit. There she met Jack Hammons and they married in 1955. Laura was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, her cats, and volunteering at the Livonia Public Library.
Laura is preceded in death by her husband Jack and their daughter, Mary; survived by her children, Perry (Laurel) Hammons, Penelope (Kenneth) Kopka, and Jonathan Hammons; cherished grandchildren Curtis, Jennifer and Larkin; sisters Arlene, Jane, Shirley and Marylou; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Hospice of the Valley: http://www.hospiceofthevalley.net/online-donation. Share a memorial tribute at: https://www.alabamacremationservices.com/obituaries/
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019