Milford - RUBRITIUS, LAURA M. of Milford; April 16, 2020; age 97; Loving wife of the late Herman Rubritius and the late Stig Danielson; Beloved mother of Alice (Mark) Shanburn and the late Jack Danielson; Step-mother of Carolyn (Mike) Gould, Dave (Sandy) Rubritius, Jim (Kim) Rubritius, Sheila (Gene) Walk and Jeff (Jill) Rubritius; Sister of the late William H. Miller and the late Robert G. Miller (Betty). Also cherished by 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, several step-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Rubritius was a founding member of the Pontiac Creative Arts Center, a member of the Milford Senior Center and the Order of Eastern Star. She was a member of the Pi Omicron National Sorority Lota Eta Chapter, was a member of the American Business Women's Association, the Federated Garden Club of Michigan, and the Better Homes and Garden Club of Pontiac. Mrs. Rubritius also volunteered at Huron Valley Hospital, was Past President of the Pontiac Area Federation of Women's Club, and was an accomplished china painter. A family graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Christian Memorial Cemetery, Rochester Hills. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from May 4 to May 7, 2020
