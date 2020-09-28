1/1
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Buescher
Lawrence "Larry" Joseph Buescher

Milford - Lawrence "Larry" Joseph Buescher, of Brighton and more formerly of Milford, passed away unexpectedly from a tragic accident, while on a family camping trip on September 26, 2020. He was 58 years old.

Son of the late Raymond and Rita Buescher, Lawrence is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Nicole (Carl) Pearson, Courtney (Khader) Abu-Sara, TJ (Patrick) Young, Dan (Bobbi) Stefan, Tamara (Reggie) Sanders, Charlie Stefan, and Nicki (Eric) Thibodeau; grandchildren, Carmen, Emilia, Sterling, Reggie, Joey, Johnny, and Jason; siblings, Chuck, Pat, Bob, Linda, Mike, JoAnn, Mary, and Donna; his wife's beloved service dog, Cassie; and countless nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his first wife of 27 years, Debbie Buescher, and sister, Jan Alter.

Memorial Contributions can be made to:

Paws With A Cause

4646 South Division

Wayland, MI 49348

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1955 E. Commerce St, Milford on, Friday October 2nd, 2020 at 11:30 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Msgr. John Budde to officiate. Burial Milford Memorial Cemetery.

For further information phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645.






Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
