Leon Harold SchoffLeon Harold Schoff September 2, 1931 - June 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife Marylyn (Mullin) and survived by five children and 15 grandchildren. Leon died peacefully in his home surrounded by his dial phones and a small screen T.V., scrolling through his iPad. A happy man quick to smile, laugh, sleep, etc or quietly sing a song (da de dum) or whistle through his teeth. A song that played only in his head that may or may not have had any words. An easy going man that fit in with anyone whether it be his peers, his children and their friends or his grandchildren sitting around a camp fire. A special gentle soul that will be missed by all that knew him. A service celebrating his life will take place on Friday, June 19, 2020, 11:00am at St. Genevieve-St. Maurice, 29015 Jamison Street, Livonia, MI