Cremation Society of Michigan
15251 Harper Avenue
Detroit, MI 48224
(313) 839-4100
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
830 S Lafayette St
South Lyon, MI
South Lyon - Leonard Kotarski, 86, of South Lyon passed away Thursday, April 25th. Born in Detroit in 1932, Len met his wife, Agnes, at a wedding in 1949. The two spent nearly 68 years together having two children, Deborah (Kotarski) Higgins (South Lyon, MI) and Randy Kotarski (South Lyon, MI). He is also survived in death by his grandson Jason (Lisa) Higgins (Minneapolis, MN) and brother, Kenneth Kotarski (Warren, MI). He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Lillian Kotarski. Len loved people, golf, and most importantly his family. A skilled artist, his home was decorated with his many paintings and wood carvings. His sense of humor and jolly personality will be sorely missed by those who held him dear. A mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 S Lafayette St, South Lyon, MI 48178, on Thursday, May 2nd at 11am. Family gathering will be in the vestibule at 10am.



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on May 2, 2019
