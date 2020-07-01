Leslie Carol Gydesen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Carol Gydesen

Milford - Leslie Carol Gydesen, of Milford, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2020. She was 46 years old.

Daughter of the late John Hill, Leslie is survived by her children, Ryan Smith, Rylie (Tucker Scarbrough) Hill, Damion Gydesen; granddaughter, Elise; her mother, Jeria Hill; spouse, Thomas Gydesen; also many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

A Private Family Service will be held on July 3rd, 2020.

A Memorial Gathering to be held at the New Hudson Inn, 56870 Grand River Ave, New Hudson, MI 48165, on Friday, July 3rd starting at 1 PM.

For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Jul. 1 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
New Hudson Inn
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved