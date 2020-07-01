Leslie Carol Gydesen
Milford - Leslie Carol Gydesen, of Milford, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2020. She was 46 years old.
Daughter of the late John Hill, Leslie is survived by her children, Ryan Smith, Rylie (Tucker Scarbrough) Hill, Damion Gydesen; granddaughter, Elise; her mother, Jeria Hill; spouse, Thomas Gydesen; also many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
A Private Family Service will be held on July 3rd, 2020.
A Memorial Gathering to be held at the New Hudson Inn, 56870 Grand River Ave, New Hudson, MI 48165, on Friday, July 3rd starting at 1 PM.
For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com
Milford - Leslie Carol Gydesen, of Milford, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2020. She was 46 years old.
Daughter of the late John Hill, Leslie is survived by her children, Ryan Smith, Rylie (Tucker Scarbrough) Hill, Damion Gydesen; granddaughter, Elise; her mother, Jeria Hill; spouse, Thomas Gydesen; also many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
A Private Family Service will be held on July 3rd, 2020.
A Memorial Gathering to be held at the New Hudson Inn, 56870 Grand River Ave, New Hudson, MI 48165, on Friday, July 3rd starting at 1 PM.
For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Jul. 1 to Jul. 9, 2020.