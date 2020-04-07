|
|
Dr. Leslie E. Bowers
Dr. Leslie E. Bowers, born in Hamilton, Canada on March 23, 1929, passed away at home at the age of 91, surrounded by his loving family on April 4th, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Shirley Bowers for 60 years. Cherished father of his children Mark Bowers (Mary Ann), Marilyn Melvin (Greg), Derek Bowers, Dean Bowers (Lisa), Lesley Francis (Grant), Holly Burr (Tom), and Tina Graziotti (Tim), predeceased by the late Dale Bowers and Darlene Houdek (Tom). Predeceased by brothers Jack, Raymond, Willie, and sister Evelyn. Proud and loving Grandfather of 27 and Great Grandfather of 17 children.
Leslie graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College in 1963 and practiced in Livonia for 55 years. He was passionate about caring for patients through Chiropractic and helped many people. He loved playing card games and spending time with family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Private burial will be held for family. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020