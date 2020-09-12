1/1
Lila Louise Greer Hindmarsh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lila Louise Greer Hindmarsh

Lila Louise Greer Hindmarsh, age 96, passed away on August 11, 2020. Born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Lila moved to Detroit with her husband, Andrew Hindmarsh following the end of World War II. For over 60 years, Lila was a piano teacher and an accomplished accompanist. She started accompanying the Don Frohman Chorus and later worked with the Oak Park Civic Chorus for over 40 years. She was sought out to accompany many soloists and vocal groups throughout her career. She was married to Andrew Edward Hindmarsh for 69 years. She lived in Livonia until 2014 when she moved to Henry Ford Village in Dearborn, Michigan. She is survived by her three sons, Wayne (Jini) Hindmarsh of Grosse Pointe, Michigan; Dale (Kathy) Hindmarsh of Shallotte, North Carolina; and Keith (Wendy) Hindmarsh of Chatham, Ontario, Canada. Lila was blessed with grandchildren Stephanie, Ryan, Stacey, David, Elise, Benjamin and Patrick and her 12 great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to Henry Ford Village, Dearborn, Michigan.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Sep. 12 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved