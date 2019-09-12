|
|
Linnie Jo Strunk
Northville Township - Passed August 31, 2019 in Michigan. Proceeded in death by her husband Gary Arnold Strunk on November 28, 2018 in Florida. Loving parents of Gary (Stephanie) Strunk and Robin (Jim) Cerretani. Cherished grandparents of Makenna, Keaton Strunk; Carter, Kacey Cerretani. Happily married for over 50 years they retired to Fort Myers, Florida where they enjoyed playing golf and entertaining friends and family on their lanai. A joint memorial service will be held for both Gary and Linnie Jo on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at The First United Methodist Church 777 W. 8 mile Rd. Northville, MI 48167 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Sept. 12, 2019