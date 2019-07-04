Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lois Margaret Gjernes

Lois Margaret Gjernes Obituary
Lois Margaret Gjernes

Livonia - Lois Margaret Gjernes "Marge" born April 4th, 1937, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 29th, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Larry (Polly), Daniel (Carol), Terese (Brenton) and John. Proud grandmother of 13 and dear sister of Rod Guest. Visitation will be held on Friday July 5th from 2-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral home in Livonia. A funeral service will be held at St. Aidan's Church in Livonia 9am in state until mass at 9:30am.

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from July 4 to July 7, 2019
