McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Farmington Hills - Lori A. Arndt, age 57 of Farmington Hills, passed away on March 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Don for 38 years. Loving mother of Kara and Ryan. Cherished daughter of Lois and the late Harvey Handel. Dear sister of Harvey (Cindy) Handel Jr., Rose (Doug) Leedle, Charlie (Debbie) Handel and John (Barb) Handel. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to Karmanos Cancer Institute in the care of Lori Arndt/ Kara's Krusaders. www.mccabe funeralhome.com

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
