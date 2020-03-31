Resources
Lori L. Garrison

Lori L. Garrison Obituary
Lori L. Garrison

Livonia - Lori L. Garrison, of Livonia, age 61, passed away on March 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Gary for 40 years. Loving mother of Mark (Jessica) and Steven (Lisa). Dearest daughter of Carol and the late Charlie Juntunen. Preceded in death by her Brother Mark Juntunen (Kerri LeVanseler).

A Memorial Service will be held in Bruce Crossing, Michigan later this summer. Memorials may be directed to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, Michigan Chapter (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/chapters/michigan).

Please share a memory of Lori on her Tribute Wall at

www.rggrharris.com.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
