Lorraine A. (nee. Lerdahl) Derisley
Milford - Lorraine A. (nee. Lerdahl) Derisley, of Milford., MI, died peacefully on July 4, 2020. She was 94 years old.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur B. Derisley
(d. 2010) and her siblings.
She is survived by her sons, Brian (Liz) Derisley and Scott (Shari) Derisley; grandsons Ryan, Justin (Heather), Jonathan (Anne), Christopher (Jessica), and Andrew; great-granddaughters, Ella, Lennon and Kirby; best friend, Flo as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be held privately.
.