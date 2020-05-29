Louise Wetstein Simpson



Louise Wetstein Simpson age 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Louise was born March 1, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of Edward and Sarah Wetstein.



Louise graduated from Denison University in 1949 and worked at Harper Hospital in Detroit as head lab technician. She married Dr. John R. Simpson in 1955. Louise was a coveted member of St. James Episcopal Church in Birmingham MI, where she devoted endless time, spirit and energy. She was an active member of Kappa Alpha Theta, including past president of the Birmingham alumni chapter. Louise was a devoted member of the Village Club of Bloomfield Hills, MI, including president from 1992-1994 and was current club historian. She was also an active member of P.E.O. Womans Organization, BQ, including past president.



Louise spent many of her summers since 1927 at Point Nipigon resort on the Straits of Mackinaw in northern Michigan, a place where she found peace and endless beautiful sunsets.



Louise is survived by her loving daughter and son, Mary Lou Brown and Reid Simpson. Her grandson Ian Simpson and her great-grandson Nolan Simpson. She is predeceased by her former husband John R. Simpson, her parents, Edward and Sarah Wetstein and her sisters Suse Guttormsen, Mary Trimble and Sarah Arthur.



A memorial service and related celebration of life will be announced at a later date, given the current pandemic situation.



Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to The Village Club Foundation, Bloomfield Hills, MI and St. James Episcopal Church, Birmingham, MI.









