Lowell H. Peterson
Livonia - Passed away August 23, 2019 age 91. Beloved husband of Marie. Loving father of Ann (David) Grupczynski and James (Donna) Peterson. Cherished grandfather of Brian (Linsey) Grupczynski, Mark (Dana) Grupczynski and Kelly (Matt) Speck. Great-grandfather of Dylan, Chase, Aidan, Willa and Laila. Memorial visitation at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) on Thursday 3:30-7 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7 pm. Share a Memorial Tribute with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019