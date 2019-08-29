Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lowell Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lowell H. Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lowell H. Peterson Obituary
Lowell H. Peterson

Livonia - Passed away August 23, 2019 age 91. Beloved husband of Marie. Loving father of Ann (David) Grupczynski and James (Donna) Peterson. Cherished grandfather of Brian (Linsey) Grupczynski, Mark (Dana) Grupczynski and Kelly (Matt) Speck. Great-grandfather of Dylan, Chase, Aidan, Willa and Laila. Memorial visitation at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) on Thursday 3:30-7 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7 pm. Share a Memorial Tribute with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lowell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now