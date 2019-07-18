|
|
M. Lois Goebner
Northville - M. Lois Goebner, age 89, of Northville, formerly of West Chester, PA and Palm Coast, FL, passed away July 9, 2019. She was born on May 21, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA; daughter of Lemuel and Margaret Elsie (nee Dunham) Sheaffer. She graduated from Sharon Hill High School in Sharon Hill, PA; Class of 1948. Lois was united in marriage to Richard B. Goebner in January 19, 1952; they spent 56 loving years together until his death in 2008.
Lois worked as a seamstress in a women's clothing boutiques for many years. She was a devoted wife and mother; a wonderful homemaker her children were her main priority when they were school aged. She volunteered as a Troop leader and served on the PTA. Lois was incredibly creative; she was a talented artist and enjoyed painting, drawing, and ceramics. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing. Lois was an avid golfer. She was a longtime member of Palm Coast United Methodist Church. Lois had a good sense of humor, an inviting personality and shared a smile with everyone.
Lois is survived by her loving children, M. Gail Mills and Thomas B. (Lee) Goebner; her siblings, Curly (Jean) Sheaffer and Emma Nolan; her brother-in-law, Donald (Bette) Goebner; her grandchildren, Steven (Sara) Mills, Maggie (Christopher) Staub, Samantha Goebner, and Alexis (Mike) Vass; her great grandchildren, Conor, Michael, Jordan, Aliya, Arian, and Avian; and her great grand puppy, Bentley. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, Charles Sheaffer.
Private services will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Whitemarsh Cemetery in Ambler, PA.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to (), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on July 18, 2019