Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia O'Rilley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia A. O'Rilley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia A. O'Rilley Obituary
Marcia A. O'Rilley

- - Age 83, of Bloomfield Hills transitioned to eternal life on November 12, 2019. She was born on November 14, 1935 in Dundalk, Maryland to the late Albert and Esther Nemzek. Beloved wife of the late Wilbert G. ("Bill"). Marcia prided herself on being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Marcia is survived by her children Mark (fiancée Susan), Ann Welch (James), James (Nancy) and Carol Gargaro (Robert). Cherished grandmother of Shelby, Shannon, Allison, Jack, Robby, Nicholas and great-grandmother of Cash. The family wishes to thank the staff at Sunrise Senior Living of Bloomfield for the wonderful care, support and love they provided. Based on Marcia's wishes Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to the American Diabetes Association or charity of donor's choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

Sign guestbook and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -