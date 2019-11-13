|
Marcia A. O'Rilley
- - Age 83, of Bloomfield Hills transitioned to eternal life on November 12, 2019. She was born on November 14, 1935 in Dundalk, Maryland to the late Albert and Esther Nemzek. Beloved wife of the late Wilbert G. ("Bill"). Marcia prided herself on being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Marcia is survived by her children Mark (fiancée Susan), Ann Welch (James), James (Nancy) and Carol Gargaro (Robert). Cherished grandmother of Shelby, Shannon, Allison, Jack, Robby, Nicholas and great-grandmother of Cash. The family wishes to thank the staff at Sunrise Senior Living of Bloomfield for the wonderful care, support and love they provided. Based on Marcia's wishes Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to the American Diabetes Association or charity of donor's choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
