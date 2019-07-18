|
Margaret D. Schuman
Livonia - Margaret D. Schuman (nee Schroeder), age 90, of Livonia, Michigan (formerly of Redford) passed away on Friday July 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Loving mother of Janet (Gary) Vorhes and Jeff (Kim Warden) Schuman. Dear grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 6. Dearest sister of Carol (Chuck) Quandt and the late Joan (Pete) VanNest. Beloved aunt of Carl (Lorraine) Quandt and cherished aunt and godmother of Christa Quandt. Please visit www.HarryJWillfuneralhome.com for service information.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from July 18 to July 21, 2019