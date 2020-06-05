Margaret Mary LaFrance
Lyon Twp. - Margaret Mary LaFrance, 76, of Lyon Township, Michigan, joined her heavenly family on May 30, 2020. She was born to parents Stephanie Pasek and Michael Melnychenko, on July 02, 1943 in Detroit, MI. She graduated from St. Andrew High School in 1961. She went on to study Dental Assisting at Henry Ford Community College and graduated with an Associates Degree.
Marge, as she's known to her family and friends, worked non-stop since her first job at 16 years old, and with the majority as a Wife, Mother and Homemaker. She enjoyed singing, dancing, camping, canoeing, racing snowmobiles, bowling in a couple's league, spending time with her many family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren. Before her health took a turn mid-2019, Marge was very active in faith and fellowship at St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Lyon, Michigan where she and Bob were members for the last 45 years.
Marge met Bob in 1972 at the Valiant Club in Detroit, Michigan. They were married on June 9, 1973 at Saint Stephens Catholic Church, also in Detroit. Together they raised 2 children: Bob III and Marcia.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Robert LaFrance II, son Robert LaFrance III (Laura, Mimi), and daughter Marcia Hemphill (Van, Gigi). She was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Stephanie (Pasek) Melnychenko, and her brother and sister-in-law Michael and Gloria Melnychenko.
Marge was laid to rest on June 6, 2020 at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Southfield, Michigan, surrounded by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests donations may be made to Hospice of Lansing (https://hospiceoflansing.org/), or the Michigan Parkinson Foundation (https://www.parkinsonsmi.org/).
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Jun. 5 to Jun. 11, 2020.