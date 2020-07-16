Margaret (Midge) Rose Miller nee Elandt
11/16/1942 - 7/12/2020
Survived by her beloved husband, August (Augie) W Miller Married 10/24/1964, four children - Scott (Donna) Miller, Paul (Jennifer) Miller, Heather (Steve) Conn and Jamie Miller (fiance Sara Piziali), and her favorite puppy Mollie. Also Brother Len Elandt (Sandy Marsh), Sister Barbara (Bernard) Kaske and 14 Grandchildren, ages 12 - 30.
Wed for 55 years, Augie and Midge met in August 1962 at her sister Barb's wedding and were together ever since that date. Midge graduated from Livonia Bentley High School in 1960. She graduated Eastern Michigan University in 1964 with a Bachelor's Degree in occupational therapy, which she practiced briefly before staying at home to raise her family. She then went into banking, starting as a temporary teller, rising to a Branch Manager position before retiring after 25 years from First of America Bank in Detroit.
Midge spent the rest of her years tending to her many grandchildren, as well as enjoying cross-stitch, crochet, and many other forms of knitting. She also had fun travelling with her husband, both near and far and the occasional night out at the casinos.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Cancer Society
, The Humane Society of Huron Valley or Henry Ford Hospice.