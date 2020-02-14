|
Margrit Brüggmann Getsinger
Orinda, CA - Margrit Brüggmann Getsinger, age 100, of Orinda, CA formerly of West Bloomfield, MI - 10/8/19 - 2/4/2020.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Getsinger (1995) & son-in-law, Peter Cassidy (1996).
Survived by children, Joan, Pierce & John; granddaughters, Kyna, Brie, Liza & Leah and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church Cranbrook with a tea to follow at the Village Women's Club on June 13th.
