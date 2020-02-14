Services
Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
1139 Saranap Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
(925) 934-5400
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
Christ Church Cranbrook
Margrit Brüggmann Getsinger


1919 - 2020
Margrit Brüggmann Getsinger Obituary
Margrit Brüggmann Getsinger

Orinda, CA - Margrit Brüggmann Getsinger, age 100, of Orinda, CA formerly of West Bloomfield, MI - 10/8/19 - 2/4/2020.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Getsinger (1995) & son-in-law, Peter Cassidy (1996).

Survived by children, Joan, Pierce & John; granddaughters, Kyna, Brie, Liza & Leah and 6 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church Cranbrook with a tea to follow at the Village Women's Club on June 13th.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 14 to June 7, 2020
