Marguerite Helen Casey
- - December 20, 1934 - July 05, 2019
Our God recalled one of his prized creations after calling "Mum" to heaven, mercifully without pain or suffering.
"Mike" was wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and aunt. As those roles combined, she became "Mum". Loved, respected and clearly the Casey Family Matriarch.
Married to Ken Casey for 67 years, their family (Stuart, Larry, Scott, and Jill) provided 11 grandkids and 4 great-grand babies. Mum adored them all as they were her pride and joy.
While well-known for her apple pies, candor, strength, feistiness (and an occasional snarky comment), she was most revered for her open love, ever-present smile, and gift of hospitality.
Her mantra was "everyone deserves to be welcomed with a smile and a keen personal interest. No matter the circumstance, she wore this code on her heart to all she met. She never imagined the vast number of people that were endeared to her through this smiling grace.
Facing turmoil or uncertainty, she often relied on these sayings: "Suck it up buttercup" because "It is what it is"
So according to your wishes Mum, Us remaining Buttercups are sucking it up - because it is what is. For a short while we will mourn but then quickly turn to celebrating your Homecoming, your life and ensuring that the memory of Mum lives on.
God bless you and keep you Mum….until we meet again….we have been blessed!
All our love from "Your Family"
Memorial Visitation will be held at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd, Livonia on Thursday July 11, 2019 from 3:00- 8:00 PM and at Ward Presbyterian Church, 40000 Six Mile Road, Northville, Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM until Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Immediately following will be a Luncheon at Ward Church.
In Lieu of Flowers, family would like you to consider donating to one of these causes, Salvation Army, Red Cross or Central Detroit Christian (CDC).
Please share a memory of Marguerite at www.rggrharris.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from July 11 to July 14, 2019