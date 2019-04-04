|
Mariam E. Mackinder
- - Mariam E. Mackinder 2/16/1919- 3/27/2019 One month after celebrating Mariam's 100th Birthday, she peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family. She was the dear wife of the late Hollis Mackinder, loving mother to Judy (the late Russell) Sarns, Frederick (Kristina) Mackinder and Peggy (Tom) Westman, cherished grandma to David (Bianca) Sarns, Christopher (Nicole) Mackinder, Nicholas Mackinder, Mackenzie, Mackinder, Jeffrey (Lauren) Jenkins, Gregory (Zabeth) Jenkins and Steven Jenkins and the precious great-grandma to Colin and Emma Sarns, Liam and Noelle Mackinder and Aria Mackinder.
She and her loving smile will be missed many.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019