|
|
Marie Beard
Farmington Hills - Marie Beard, aged 78 of Farmington Hills, passed away March 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
Marie was born on the kitchen table in a two-bedroom home with an outhouse in a small Colorado town. She was the youngest of four children of an immigrant family from Italy. Marie was a coal miner's daughter and knew the value of hard work and instilled in her own children a sense of pride in a job well done. Living in a rural town with little access to secondary education, she was the first in her family to attend high school and became a very successful bookkeeper.
Marie had an abundance of energy and loved to travel, golf, and enjoyed her weekly outings to the local bowling alley with her friends. If she wasn't engaged in physical exercise, you could find her cheering for her favorite professional sports team on TV or acting as an unpaid Uber driver for her grandchildren's never-ending basketball, baseball, football, and dance activities. Always the best cheerleader, she never missed an event or the opportunity to support and encourage her family.
Her three grandchildren were the pride and joy of Marie's life. The legacy of Marie's kind spirit, passion for sports, and zest for life will live on through them. Marie is survived by her husband and three children, and many other relatives and close friends who will miss Marie's energy and enthusiasm.
A memorial service will be held on April 12th, at 10:30 a.m., Holy Family Church, 24505 Meadowbrook Rd, Novi, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Angela Hospice or the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019