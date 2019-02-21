Services
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
Lying in State
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Northville - Marie Hunko, age 90, a longtime resident of Northville, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born September 11, 1928 in Ohio; daughter of John and Elizabeth Dregiciu. She was united in marriage to Paul Hunko on September 13, 1947; devoted to each other for over 34 years until his death in 1982. She was a dedicated homemaker for many years. After Paul passed away she began working at Metro Bank in Farmington; working for 19 years in the accounting department. She retired in 2005.

She is survived by her children, Laura Sutjipto, Julie (Steve Stannard) Hunko, and Father Jerry Hunko; her grandchild Michael Sutjipto; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother George Cocan.

Mom loved life! She enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. A very generous spirit who saw good in all. Mom liked reading mystery novels, playing bingo, and working on puzzles. She enjoyed traveling for a multitude of reasons - visiting children, taking cruises to the Caribbean and an occasional visit to the casino.

A funeral mass was held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Northville. Mrs. Hunko was laid to rest next to her husband at Glen Eden Memorial Park in Livonia.

Mom's generosity extended to various charities, especially those she felt a connection with. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mount Elliot Street, Detroit, MI 48207; Our Lady of Victory, 133 Orchard Drive, Northville, MI 48167; or to a favorite in her honor.

Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com



