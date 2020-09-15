1/1
Marilyn Reichmann Meier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Reichmann Meier

Marilyn Reichmann Meier, age 84, passed away on September 5, 2020, the date of her 61st wedding anniversary to her beloved physician husband Donald. She is blessed with three sons and daughters-in-law: Don, Jr (Sharon McCarthy), Mark (Karen Zaruba), Chris (Heidi), and one grandson (Kirk Meier). Marilyn grew up in Forest Park, Illinois, with four sisters: Donna Dassouki, Sharon Radcliffe, Hazel Bimler, and Gloria Frey. She attended Valparaiso University for two years and graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 1960. Marilyn possessed a strong Christian faith and was deeply involved in multiple church activities. A memorial service was held at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Birmingham. Marilyn traveled widely, treasured numerous family gatherings, loved the theater, had many other varied interests and was loved and admired by many. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation in her memory to Sacred Space at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham, MI 48009.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved