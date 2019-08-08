Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows
955 E. Commerce Rd
Milford, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows
1955 E. Commerce Rd
Milford, MI
Resources
Marino "Babbo" Riccardi

Marino "Babbo" Riccardi Obituary
Marino "Babbo" Riccardi

Milford - Marino "Babbo" Riccardi, a resident of of Milford, MI died on August 3, 2019, with his children by his side. He was 81 years old.

He is survived by his five children, Joseph (Shelby) Riccardi, Nicole (Mark) Seman, Daniella Riccardi, Maria Teresa (Dain) Vettese and Sophia (Andrew) Connelly; grandchildren, Marino Seman, Marcella Seman, Mariana Seman, Joseph Marino Riccardi Jr., Grayson Jay Riccardi, Giovanni Vettese and Stella Vettese as well as many nieces, nephews dear friends and extended family members.

Visitation was held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, Milford.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows, 1955 E. Commerce Rd., Milford on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM, with gathering to begin at 10:00AM. The Rev. Msgr. John Budde to officiate. Burial to follow at Milford Memorial Cemetery.

For further information please phone 248-684-6645 or visit LynchFuneralDirectors.com



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Aug. 8, 2019
