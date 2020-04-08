Resources
Marion E. Johnesee passed away April 1, 2020 at the age of 98. She was the loving wife of the late James for 60 years; devoted mother of Jim (Gayle), Bill (Pat), Mary (Rick) Glitz, and Pat (late Ron) Kowalski; cherished grandmother of 15; caring great grandmother of 16; dear sister of the late Helen, late Robert (late Lorraine), and sister-in-law to the late Everett (Mary Jayne). Marion was laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield. A Celebration of her Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul - St. Fabian in her name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 8 to Apr. 16, 2020
