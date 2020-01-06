|
|
Marshall "Mac" Michael Milosch
Hamburg - His Legacy… Marshall (Mac) Michael Milosch, 84, passed away January 5, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan to Jess J. Milosch and Josephine Agnes (Wszolek) Milosch. Mac married the love of his life, Elizabeth Jane Bailey, on July 13, 1957, in Wayne, Michigan. He will be remembered as being the best loving husband, father, and grandfather. Mac took care of his family with love, a dry sense of humor and hard work. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1953 and is a graduate of Eastern Michigan. From there, he went to work for Ford Motor Company and became the Manufacturing Paint Engineer. He developed the first robotic paint plant for Ford Motor at Wixom. Mac loved to fish, play golf, hunt, travel, and kept busy always. He was Jane's best friend and they had a wonderful life together for 63.5 years.
His Family… Mac will be missed by his wife, Jane Milosch; his children, Gregory (Suzanne) Milosch, Linda (Ken Schulte) Milosch, and Stephen Milosch; siblings, George Milosch and Antionette (Harry) Tubbs; and grandchildren, Sarah Milosch, Alex (Braydon) Dennis, and Blake (Greg Johnson) Lukanowski.. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Josephine Milosch and his loyal dog, Rocky.
His Farewell… Mac's family and friends will gather Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 12:00-9:00pm at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. His Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:30 (9:30am gathering) at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Road, Brighton, Michigan. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Last Chance Rescue, Howell, Michigan. Please leave a message of comfort for Mac's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020