Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:30 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel)
32515 Woodward Ave.
Royal Oak, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
1589 W. Maple Rd.
Birmingham, MI
- - Martha went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2019 at the age of 91. Longtime resident of Birmingham. Beloved wife of Dr. Richard for 68 years. Loving mother of Carol Michel and the late Jane Goding and Paul Michel. Cherished grandmother of Jason Goding, Debbie Michel, and David Michel. Proud great-grandmother of Katelynn Nguyen, Trey Paiva, Andrew Goding, and Athena Goding. Dear sister of Linda Barnes and the late James Stephens and William Stephens. Caring sister-in-law of Helen Stephens. Family will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2-7:30pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Service Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11am at First United Methodist Church, 1589 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham. Memorial tributes to the church or the Paul Michel & Jane Goding Scholarship Fund, C/O Lawrence Technological University, 21000 W. 10 Mile Rd., Southfield, MI 48075.

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019
