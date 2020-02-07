|
Mary Beth Mason
- - Mason, Mary Beth, February 5, 2020, age 63. Dear sister of Matthew J. (Renate) and Michael A. (Pam). Dear aunt of Michael and Emily. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3-6pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Friday. February 14, 2020, 11am at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3691 Lincoln, Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30am. Memorial tributes to Angels' Place, 29299 Franklin Rd., Southfield, MI 48034.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, 2020