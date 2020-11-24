1/1
Mary Elizabeth (Cleary) Norgren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth (Cleary) Norgren

Mary Elizabeth (Cleary) Norgren, 83, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Rod; her parents Katherine and Gerard Cleary; her sister Anna; her brothers Robert and Joseph. Survived by her 3 children, Michael (Janie), Cathy (Skip Straight) and Jerard; 5 grandchildren, Amy Anderson (Charlie), Laura Conway (Chris), Michelle Norgren (John), Melissa Norgren (Gabe), Matthew Bryan (Erin) and Alicia Sinnott (Emily); 7 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. Formerly of Leesburg FL, Plymouth MI and Elmira NY. Mary retired from Westinghouse (Bell Telephone), going on to work 10 additional years for UAW Teamsters health fund. Mary enjoyed a life full of adventures alongside her husband Rod, family & friends. A private service will be held for family. The family would like to thank the staff of Falkirk Assisted Living, Flat Rock MI, as well as Corpore Sana Home Health & Hospice Palliative Care, Plymouth MI, for the care and support they provided Mary and her family. Remembrances for Mary may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Nov. 24 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved