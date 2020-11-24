Mary Elizabeth (Cleary) Norgren
Mary Elizabeth (Cleary) Norgren, 83, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Rod; her parents Katherine and Gerard Cleary; her sister Anna; her brothers Robert and Joseph. Survived by her 3 children, Michael (Janie), Cathy (Skip Straight) and Jerard; 5 grandchildren, Amy Anderson (Charlie), Laura Conway (Chris), Michelle Norgren (John), Melissa Norgren (Gabe), Matthew Bryan (Erin) and Alicia Sinnott (Emily); 7 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. Formerly of Leesburg FL, Plymouth MI and Elmira NY. Mary retired from Westinghouse (Bell Telephone), going on to work 10 additional years for UAW Teamsters health fund. Mary enjoyed a life full of adventures alongside her husband Rod, family & friends. A private service will be held for family. The family would like to thank the staff of Falkirk Assisted Living, Flat Rock MI, as well as Corpore Sana Home Health & Hospice Palliative Care, Plymouth MI, for the care and support they provided Mary and her family. Remembrances for Mary may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.