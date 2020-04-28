|
|
Mary F. Rogers
Livonia - Age 82, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul (Phillip) Rogers; loving mother of Susan Share, Michael (Laurie) Rettell, Kathy (Joseph) Sparks and Karen (James) Dennis; dear grandmother of 6; great grandmother of 5; wonderful sister of Marilyn Clemons, Marie Gray, Carol Chapman, and Janet Graves. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, George Barry and her parents, Edward and Lorene Barry. A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Mary when the country returns to better health. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington, (248) 474-5200. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020