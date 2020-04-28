Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary F. Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary F. Rogers Obituary
Mary F. Rogers

Livonia - Age 82, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul (Phillip) Rogers; loving mother of Susan Share, Michael (Laurie) Rettell, Kathy (Joseph) Sparks and Karen (James) Dennis; dear grandmother of 6; great grandmother of 5; wonderful sister of Marilyn Clemons, Marie Gray, Carol Chapman, and Janet Graves. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, George Barry and her parents, Edward and Lorene Barry. A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Mary when the country returns to better health. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington, (248) 474-5200. heeney-sundquist.com

logo




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -