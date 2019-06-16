|
Mary Georgia Bond
Livonia - Mary Georgia Bond, 86, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2019, at her home in Livonia, MI. She was born June 6, 1932, in Evanston, IL, daughter of the late George and Mary (McNaughton) Wood.
Mary graduated from Evanston Township High School in Evanston, IL and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Biology from Monmouth College. She married A.Paul Bond in 1954, and they raised three children together.
She is preceded in death by her husband Paul on June 10, 1986, and by her brother Frank Wood.
She is survived by her children, Betsy (Bob Blichmann) Bond of Brevard, NC, Alice Bishop of Troy, MO, and Roger (Susana) Bond of Elko, NV, and four grandchildren, Paul Blichmann, Nathaniel Blichmann, Wyatt Bishop, and Erik Bond.
Mary was an active member of the Livonia branch of the American Association of University Women, enjoying many leadership positions, book clubs and cooking groups over the years. She was a volunteer docent at the Detroit Institute of Arts, and was awarded the DIA Volunteer of the Year in 2007. She enjoyed books, gardening, theater, live performances of a wide variety of music, travel, and collecting glassware.
Memorials may be made to the AAUW-Livonia Branch Scholarship at Schoolcraft, or to the Detroit Institute of Arts. A Private Memorial Service and burial will be held June 15, 2019, at Abingdon Cemetery in Abingdon, IL.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on June 16, 2019